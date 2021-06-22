Menu
Douglas LeRoy Horner
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Douglas LeRoy Horner

Dec. 3, 1939 - June 19, 2021

Douglas LeRoy Horner, Ph.D. passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. Services will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Durham officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 25, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Douglas was born December 3, 1939, in Mounds, IL, to Delbert and Josie Horner. Douglas was educated at Southern Illinois University and University of Iowa with degrees in educational administration and served as a school superintendent for 32 years in the state of Illinois. In his retirement he enjoyed various new roles as a medical office administrator and businessman. He loved and was married to his wife, Harriet, for over 62 years! He wanted to be known for always loving God and his family. He was very active in the lives of his five grandchildren, Brittany, Madison, Christopher, Matthew, and Meredith.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Eugene and Norman.

He is survived by his wife, Harriet; son, Keith Douglas Horner, M.D, and his wife, Bridgitt; and his daughter, Patricia Ann Wilcox, M.D., and her husband, Robert W. Wilcox, M.D.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
TX
Jun
26
Service
1:30p.m.
Columbus Avenue Baptist Church
TX
My condolences to the whole family, he was such a doting husband and father. I did not have the pleasure of knowing him as long as most, but I always thought highly of him. God bless you all.
Tina Hall
Work
June 26, 2021
Will always remember his love and devotion for the Lord and his family. Was a pleasure and honor to know him. He will be missed. Prayers of peace and comfort for his loved ones.
Shelly Rott
June 26, 2021
My condolences to the family
Keri Jones
Other
June 25, 2021
We are very saddened to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Joe and Cindy Davis
Friend
June 25, 2021
Poirier-Randall Family
June 25, 2021
Dr. Horner and Dr. Wilcox you are the legacy your Dad passed down and what a blessing you both are to my family and our community. I send my sincere condolences and I have you in my prayers.
Amanda Lindsey
June 25, 2021
Dr.Horner has touched many lives with his beautiful voice. The love he had for his family will leave them smiling when they think of him. We have missed seeing him in the mornings here at the clinic. What a joy to know that he is now in Heaven, hearing the Master say, "Well done, good and faithful servant."
Tina Stanford
June 25, 2021
I ve been working at the Sanger Clinic fo 9 years and Dr Horner was there all the time working and taking care of thing. He was so caring about all of us..even singing Happy Bday to anyone who had one... beautiful Voice. He blessed me with words and even acts of kindness after my Dauther Heather passed away and 6 months later My husband Phil. Dr Hone and Phil had much in common..hearts after God. I have missed him already and am thankful for my memories o f him.... Harriet will continue to let him live thru serving and blessing everyone around her. Love to you all ....elli
elli weaver
Work
June 25, 2021
Our deepest sympathy Dr Horner to you and your family upon the passing of your father. We know he will be missed but it seems he has left a beautiful legacy and testimony of his faith and love for Jesus Christ. Love and prayers Gordon and Julia Ledford
Gordon and Julia Ledford
June 25, 2021
My heart is heavy, as I learn of your tremendous loss! I will always be grateful for the love, kindness and generosity that he showed to me and my family! What a wonderful, Godly and true gentleman! He has left an AMAZING legacy, that will live on in the loved ones that he has left behind! Praying for God's comfort and healing for each of you, as you move forward in the journey ahead. Love and blessings!
Lisa Duchamp
Friend
June 25, 2021
Lisa and Robert Duchamp
June 24, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I was blessed to know him and I really enjoyed the conversations I had with him. My prayers are with all of you.
Ross Stovall
June 24, 2021
Dr. Wilcox, I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Paula Beagle
June 24, 2021
Our hearts go out to the family. We are thinking of you as you celebrate Dr. Horner´s life.
Doug and Brenda
Other
June 23, 2021
Dear Dr. Horner, Jerry and I were so sorry to read about the passing of your father. We're praying that the Lord Jesus will comfort you and your family as only He can.
Dail Sams
June 23, 2021
Sweet Harriet, I am keeping you close to my heart and in my prayers as you mourn the loss of your loving Doug. Much love to you as you rejoice he is with our Savior.
Allyson Cooper Stanley
June 23, 2021
Dr.Patricia, I am so sorry for the earthly loss of your father. Please know I am praying for you and your family. May God comfort you in the memories of your dad.
Grady Cox
Family
June 23, 2021
Dr. Wilcox, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your sweet family.
Claire Moore
June 23, 2021
I did not have the fortune to know Mr. Horner, but I can say that he raised one of the finest Christian men that I have ever known, Dr. Keith Horner. Any father who raises a child like Keith should be commended. So sorry for your loss.
Roger Meek
June 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of Doug´s passing. I knew him as a builder. He was always kind and considerate. He lived the life of a Christian. My sympathy to his family.
Betty Willis
Work
June 23, 2021
So very sorry Dr. Wilcox for your loss. I will be praying for you and your family. Jo Ann Steakley
Jo Ann Steakley
Work
June 23, 2021
Please accept our deepest condolences for your loss.
David and Cheryl Jenkins
June 22, 2021
Doug was one of the finest men I've ever had the pleasure to meet. We rented an office from he and Harriet and were always treated so kindly by both of them and enjoyed our lengthy conversations. We always knew that they were both Godly people and wanted to do what was right. Doug you will be missed. And my prayers are with your family during their time of grief, and I look forward to meeting you one day in heaven.
LaNell Mueller, Primerica
Work
June 22, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Dr. Horner's passing. He was so special to the both of us. He came into our lives when we were at a low place in our lives. Trusted us right off. Gave us jobs to help us get where we are today. He was a loving Godly man and we will miss him. God bless his family in their time to grieve. We love you all.
Joe and Janet Ramirez
Friend
June 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I have many good memories of him from the office. I'll be praying for your family during this difficult time.
Wanda Wiseman - Houston
Other
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 25 of 25 results