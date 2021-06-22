Douglas LeRoy Horner
Dec. 3, 1939 - June 19, 2021
Douglas LeRoy Horner, Ph.D. passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. Services will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Durham officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 25, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Douglas was born December 3, 1939, in Mounds, IL, to Delbert and Josie Horner. Douglas was educated at Southern Illinois University and University of Iowa with degrees in educational administration and served as a school superintendent for 32 years in the state of Illinois. In his retirement he enjoyed various new roles as a medical office administrator and businessman. He loved and was married to his wife, Harriet, for over 62 years! He wanted to be known for always loving God and his family. He was very active in the lives of his five grandchildren, Brittany, Madison, Christopher, Matthew, and Meredith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Eugene and Norman.
He is survived by his wife, Harriet; son, Keith Douglas Horner, M.D, and his wife, Bridgitt; and his daughter, Patricia Ann Wilcox, M.D., and her husband, Robert W. Wilcox, M.D.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2021.