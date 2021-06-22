I ve been working at the Sanger Clinic fo 9 years and Dr Horner was there all the time working and taking care of thing. He was so caring about all of us..even singing Happy Bday to anyone who had one... beautiful Voice. He blessed me with words and even acts of kindness after my Dauther Heather passed away and 6 months later My husband Phil. Dr Hone and Phil had much in common..hearts after God. I have missed him already and am thankful for my memories o f him.... Harriet will continue to let him live thru serving and blessing everyone around her. Love to you all ....elli

elli weaver Work June 25, 2021