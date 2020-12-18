Douglas Kiphen



Dec. 19, 1950 - Dec. 16, 2020



Douglas Paul Kiphen, 69, passed away on December 16, 2020, in Waco, Texas. After 15 years of being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, Douglas died peacefully at Providence Hospice. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He is survived by his two children, Stephen and Carole. Due to Covid, the family is hold off on a service on a service at this time until a later date. Douglas was born in Gatesville, Texas on December 19, 1950, to Roy and Elizabeth Kiphen. As a young boy he and his brother Rusty lived on a farm and would help their family grow cotton and other vegetables. They moved to Waco, Texas, when Douglas was five years old. Douglas met his wife, Debbie, at a local church in Waco. The two married May 23, 1981. They remained in the Waco area for their entire 38 years of marriage and raised their two children, Stephen, 35, and Carole, 32. He was a loving father and grandfather and expressed his love through movie quotes and often would answer all the questions to Jeopardy! before his dementia set in. He had a kind heart and loved his wife dearly who passed away suddenly earlier this year. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 18, 2020.