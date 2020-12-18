Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Douglas Butch Kiphen
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
Douglas Kiphen

Dec. 19, 1950 - Dec. 16, 2020

Douglas Paul Kiphen, 69, passed away on December 16, 2020, in Waco, Texas. After 15 years of being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, Douglas died peacefully at Providence Hospice. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He is survived by his two children, Stephen and Carole. Due to Covid, the family is hold off on a service on a service at this time until a later date. Douglas was born in Gatesville, Texas on December 19, 1950, to Roy and Elizabeth Kiphen. As a young boy he and his brother Rusty lived on a farm and would help their family grow cotton and other vegetables. They moved to Waco, Texas, when Douglas was five years old. Douglas met his wife, Debbie, at a local church in Waco. The two married May 23, 1981. They remained in the Waco area for their entire 38 years of marriage and raised their two children, Stephen, 35, and Carole, 32. He was a loving father and grandfather and expressed his love through movie quotes and often would answer all the questions to Jeopardy! before his dementia set in. He had a kind heart and loved his wife dearly who passed away suddenly earlier this year. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So fondly recall all our happy times at Central Baptist with all the Kiphen family. Prayers and thoughts for you all. Confident that he is now in a greater light on a farther shore.
Stan Ekrut
December 19, 2020
Rusty and family so sorry for your lose.
Richard Leonard
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results