Dowell Reese
April 9, 1934 - June 23, 2021
Dowell Reese went home Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Services will be 10 a.m., Monday, June 28, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel with Rev. Josh Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, June 27, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Dowell was born April 9, 1934, in Waco, TX, to Walter and Susan. Dowell was educated at Waco High School and graduated from Texas Tech University. He owned and operated Lonestar Pool and Spa until he retired. He enjoyed teaching Sunday School, fishing, and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Reese; brother, Irving; and sister, Clellia Mae.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelly McDaniels; son-in-law, Bobby McDaniels; grandchildren, Ashley and Sierra; nieces, Gay and Robin Reese, and Justin and Carissa.
Memorials may be made to Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2021.