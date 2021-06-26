Menu
Dowell Reese
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Dowell Reese

April 9, 1934 - June 23, 2021

Dowell Reese went home Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Services will be 10 a.m., Monday, June 28, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel with Rev. Josh Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, June 27, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Dowell was born April 9, 1934, in Waco, TX, to Walter and Susan. Dowell was educated at Waco High School and graduated from Texas Tech University. He owned and operated Lonestar Pool and Spa until he retired. He enjoyed teaching Sunday School, fishing, and spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Reese; brother, Irving; and sister, Clellia Mae.

He is survived by his daughter, Kelly McDaniels; son-in-law, Bobby McDaniels; grandchildren, Ashley and Sierra; nieces, Gay and Robin Reese, and Justin and Carissa.

Memorials may be made to Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Jun
28
Service
10:00a.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I worked with Dowell many years ago at The Rohan Company. He was a good man. So very sorry for your loss. May God Bless.
Kay Overcash
Work
June 26, 2021
Prayers for you Kelly and your family in the loss of your father. I was your cousin Pam´s friend from Valley Mills.
Ginger Heath Albrecht
Friend
June 26, 2021
