Doyle ArmstrongSept. 19, 1937 - March 10, 2021Doyle Ray Armstrong, 83, of Woodway, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. A graveside service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 13, at Waco Memorial Park with Rev. Joe Bailey officiating. A visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 12, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. The family requests masks be worn and social distancing.Doyle was born in Cameron, Texas, to Andrew J. and Etta Sue (McGoldrick) Armstrong. He graduated from Yoe High School in 1957. He married Eileen Jacks in March 1960. He served in the Army National Guard from 1955 to 1964 and was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis in 1961. He worked for American National Insurance Company from 1962 until his retirement in 2003 as district manager of the Waco District. He was a member of Central Christian Church for over 50 years.He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; a sister; and a son, David Armstrong.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eileen; son, Darren Armstrong; brother-in-law, Lindsey Jacks and wife, Sherri; and niece, Allison Cook.Special thanks to the nurses of the congestive heart failure clinic at Providence.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Mission Waco or Fuzzy Friends.