Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doyle Armstrong
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Doyle Armstrong

Sept. 19, 1937 - March 10, 2021

Doyle Ray Armstrong, 83, of Woodway, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. A graveside service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 13, at Waco Memorial Park with Rev. Joe Bailey officiating. A visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 12, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. The family requests masks be worn and social distancing.

Doyle was born in Cameron, Texas, to Andrew J. and Etta Sue (McGoldrick) Armstrong. He graduated from Yoe High School in 1957. He married Eileen Jacks in March 1960. He served in the Army National Guard from 1955 to 1964 and was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis in 1961. He worked for American National Insurance Company from 1962 until his retirement in 2003 as district manager of the Waco District. He was a member of Central Christian Church for over 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; a sister; and a son, David Armstrong.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eileen; son, Darren Armstrong; brother-in-law, Lindsey Jacks and wife, Sherri; and niece, Allison Cook.

Special thanks to the nurses of the congestive heart failure clinic at Providence.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Mission Waco or Fuzzy Friends.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grace Gardens Funeral Home and Crematorium.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
So sorry to hear of your loss. Praying for God's tender mercies for you and your family
Sandra Smith Grindle
March 17, 2021
I was saddened when I read of Doyle's passing. I truly understand your loss. Praying for you and your family.
Pamela Fillip
March 16, 2021
He was a good person. I worked with him at American Nat'l for about 2 years.
Gary Neill
March 13, 2021
Sorry he is gone but I´m able to retain a loads to memories.. Doyle and Eileen were blessed
Billy Slavik
March 12, 2021
Darren, my condolences to your and your family on your father's passing. Edna
Edna J Ramirez
March 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers going out for the family.
Wendell & Marcia Cook
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results