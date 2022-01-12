Menu
Doyle Carlton Carter
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Piersall Funeral Directors
733 Butternut
Abilene, TX
Doyle Carlton Carter

06/19/1928 - 01/08/2022

Doyle Carlton Carter was born in Waco, Texas, on June 19, 1928, to Lewis David Carter and Ruby (Lewis) Carter. He married Margret Helen Nichols on August 17, 1951. Doyle died peacefully at home in Abilene, Texas, January 8, 2022.

Doyle served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked as a commercial underwriter for State Farm Insurance. After retirement, he enjoyed an acting career. He loved life, thought the world was beautiful and that people are good.

He is survived by his brother, Jimmy, and his three children, Robert David Carter and his wife, Linda, of Lewisburg, Tennessee, Karen Carter Higgins and her husband, Stormy of Abilene, Texas, and Gerald Allen Carter of San Jose, California; four grandchildren, Jordan Carter, Tiffany Carter, John Higgins, and Amy Higgins Forrest and her husband, Brandon, and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret; his parents, Lewis and Ruby; and his brother, Aubrey.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to everyone involved in Doyle's care, especially the wonderful staff and volunteers from Hospice of the Big Country. Thank you for your patient, kind, gentle, loving care, and support.

The family will gather and receive visitors from 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., January 12, at Waco Memorial Park in Waco, Texas. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Waco Memorial Park
Waco, TX
