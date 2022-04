Doyle StuartOct. 11, 1948 - Sept. 23, 2021Doyle L. Stuart passed away on September 23, 2021. Graveside will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 2, at Waco Memorial Park. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, October 1, at McDowell Funeral Home.