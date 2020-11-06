Doyle Wayne Traylor



November 7, 1935 - October 28, 2020



Doyle Wayne Traylor, born November 7, 1935, to Gertrude and Terry Traylor, was redeemed by God's promise October 28, 2020. Doyle was a highly gifted athlete at Temple High School, then took his talents to Baylor University where he played football and baseball. A memorial service for Doyle will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 9, in Dallas in Ellis Chapel, Park Cities Baptist Church.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.