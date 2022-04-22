Duane L. Anderson
April 27, 1945 - April 18, 2022
Duane "Andy" Anderson, 76, of Chalk Bluff, passed peacefully to his heavenly home on Monday, April 18, 2022, while surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, April 24, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. A private burial is scheduled.
Andy was born in Viborg, SD, to Berchel and Marie Anderson, in 1945. The family lived in the small farming community of Hurley, SD where Andy attended school. He and his twin brother Darrell enjoyed, and excelled at football, basketball, baseball, and track. Andy took his studies very seriously, and knew that he wanted to pursue college. After graduating high school in 1963, he enrolled in Iowa State University, where he studied business. However, the U.S. Army had other plans and drafted him in 1965. That is how a small town boy from South Dakota ends up a Texan for life. He served two years at Fort Hood during the Vietnam conflict, where he would achieve the rank of sergeant. He was honorably discharged in October 1967.
In the summer of 1967, Andy met the love of his life, Darlene Pruitt while on a blind date. He knew immediately that she was the one for him. Andy did not waste any time before proposing to Darlene. The two were married in September of 1967. The couple moved to Waco shortly after they were married. They spent the next 50 years together until her death in 2017.
While in Waco, Andy pursued a Bachelor's of Business Administration, and later an MBA from Tarleton State University. He would open an employment agency on Valley Mills Drive in Waco. While it did not last as long as he would have liked, he quickly learned he had a knack for human resources and management. He would take those skills to Blue Cross Blue Shield as an insurance agent where he would work for the next few years. In 1986, Andy was hired by Central Freight Lines in Dallas to be the director of human resources and later, vice-president of human resources.
In 1980, he purchased a few acres of land in Chalk Bluff. It took several years of blood, sweat and tears, but he and his twin brother would soon turn the property into a working horse farm. It turned out to be the perfect place for two farm boys from South Dakota to hone their skills.
Andy and Darlene were unable to have children of their own, but their home was seldom empty. They were blessed with a large family who loved them deeply. From the time they were married until the time of her passing, they opened their home to many relatives and friends. As a man with a huge heart, he impacted the lives of many people throughout his life.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Berchel and Marie Anderson; brother-in-law, Jerry Strand; brother, Darrell Anderson, and his wife, Darlene Anderson. He is survived by brothers, Jim (wife Sharon), Ernie (wife Dixie);, sister, Kay Strand; sisters-in-law, Diane Anderson, Nelda Gellasch and Louise Wolfe; brother-in-law, Larry Pruitt; and girlfriend, Joyce Pruitt;several nieces and nephews; friends and family; and two amazing kids who grew up only knowing him as Papa Andy.
"Andy once said that his twin brother left a huge mark on this world, but the fact is, they both threw the brick and they both left a mark on this world. Yin and Yang, Grit and Grace, Fire and Ice…We couldn't have had one without the other." -We love you, Andy.
In lieu flowers, memorials should be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Gholson.
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2022.