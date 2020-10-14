Dustin E. Moon
Dec. 13, 1977 - Oct. 12, 2020
Dustin Edward Moon, aged 42, died on October 12, a peaceful end to his 15-month-long battle with esophageal cancer. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday October 16, at Oakcrest Funeral Home. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday October 17, at Renew Church in Waco, TX, with the Reverend Wayne Williams officiating.
Dustin is survived by his wife, Carrie, and his beloved three children, Ethan (7), Owen (4), and Elaina (8 months); his sister, Ashley Morphew and her husband, Jake, of Lorena, TX; his nieces, Maicee and Allison Posey and Julia Morphew; his grandmother, Virginia Spencer and her husband, Jim, of Hewitt, TX; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
Dustin was born in Waco, TX, the son of the late Steven and Brenda Moon. He attended Lorena High school and graduated from Baylor University with a Masters of Accountancy in 2001. After working for two years as a tax accountant, Dustin made a drastic career change and in May of 2004 joined the Secret Service as a Special Agent, where he served for over 16 years. Dustin lived most of his life in the Waco, TX, area except for a brief seven year period spent in Maryland, from which he couldn't escape quickly enough to return to his cherished home state of Texas.
Dustin enjoyed smoking any and all kinds of meat in the enormous smoker he designed and built, exploring as many National Parks as time allowed, and completing numerous detailed woodworking projects. He treasured the time he was able to spend teaching his two sons to fish, shoot BB guns, and fix things.
Dustin was known for his quick wit, his infallible loyalty, and his innate sense of honor and duty. He was a man who possessed an enviable understanding of what matters. He travelled the globe throughout his career and sought adventure in locales such as Papua New Guinea and Morocco, but always counted down the days until he could be back with his family. Dustin will be remembered most as a well-rounded and accomplished man as well as a loving and devoted father and husband.
Memorials may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Covid–19 restrictions will be observed.
