Shirley, Michael, Sharon, Cara Sue, Milton, Marc, Connie, and Candice I am so very sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you all and the grandchildren and great grandchildren too. I know it is hard losing your spouse and parent but do know you will be with him again when the time is right and what a glorious reunion that will be. May the Lord wrap you all in His arms and comfort you through the difficult days ahead. I love you all and God Bless.

Kathy Ascher Haigood Friend September 10, 2021