Dwain Caddell
Dec. 23, 1933 - Sept. 7, 2021
Dwain Leland Caddell passed away on September 7, 2021, at his home in Mart in the arms of Shirley, his wife of 67 years. He was born December 23, 1933, as the only child to Jasper L. Caddell and Alta (Bower) Caddell in Falls County, Texas.
Dwain and Shirley were married December 6, 1953, in Otto at St. John's United Church of Christ. In 1956 Dwain joined the First United Methodist Church of Mart where he was a longtime member.
In his early years Dwain attended school in Otto, Mart, and McAllen. While he attended Mart High School, Dwain played football briefly before he left to pursue his passion, and what became his lifelong career, of trucking, farming, and ranching.
Dwain was very innovative and forward thinking in his farming and ranching practices--which led to his being a mentor for several area young farmers as well as earning him the Texas Young Farmer award in 1958 at the age of 25. Throughout his life Dwain stayed on the cutting edge of farming and ranching. He could often be found with the latest and largest equipment in the field, always looking forward to the next load of gain cattle, which evolved from raising and showing registered Herefords to running Santa Gertrudis cattle for the King Ranch. Dwain's passion for the lifestyle never faded and in his later years he could be seen cruising his tan Ford through the countryside, staying abreast of all things happening in the Otto area, donning his signature cowboy hat and cigar -- often dispensing advice (solicited or not) which earned him the fitting nickname, Chief.
Above all, Dwain cherished his family and was known for his quick wit, anecdotes, and colorful commentary. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Caddell; four children, Michael Caddell and wife, Sharon, Cara Sue Albright and husband, Milton, Marcus Caddell and wife, Connie, and Candace Caddell; nine grandchildren along with their spouses; and eight great-grandchildren from ages three to 18.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, September 10, at Littlepage Funeral Home in Mart, Texas. Dwain will be laid to rest following his graveside service held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 11, at Criswell Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Criswell Cemetery Association c/o Bill and Barbara Fox, 1400 E. Navarro, Mart, TX 76664.
