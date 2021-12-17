E.E. "Bud" Payne
Jan. 27, 1935 - Dec. 6, 2021
E.E. "Bud" Payne, 86, of Eddy, TX, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, December 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.
Bud was born January 27, 1935, near McGregor, TX, to Elmer D. and Lois McGuire Payne. He worked in the roofing industry and won "best old roofer in Waco" out nailing shingles over all the younger contestants. Bud was very social and loved life, family and friends. He never met a stranger. He was a member of Karem Shrine, Past Master Eddy Lodge, member of Baylor Lodge and honorary member of Lodge 92.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Anna McOmber, Wanda Lackey, Charlene Hatidus; and sister-in-law, Diane Payne.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Payne; daughter, Linda Payne; brother, Jim Payne; granddaughters, Rachel and Josh Patterson, Kristen and Paul, Michele and Joe Jordan, Kailyn and Kirk, and Rhyan Payne; grandson, Thomas Vaughn; six great-granddaughters and one great-grandson; along with many nieces and nephews.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 17, 2021.