To the Haberman family. I never knew your father,but paid my respects along with my husband Barry last night. From the looks in his sons eyes as they were viewing the video,they had a lot a love for him. One told me that his dad never had to want for anything. I believe that's true by his looks and memories. My deepest sympathy to all of you and may god hold you in this time of grief. As Barry says ' He is at the farm in that big Heaven!!! Prayers for all.

Carol Culverhouse December 10, 2020