Earl Louis Haberman Sr.
Aug. 2, 1926 - Dec. 5, 2020
Earl Louis Haberman, Sr., 94, passed away on December 5, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 10, at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Waco, Texas.
Earl was born on August 2, 1926, in Columbus, Ohio, to Harold Franklin and Bessie Kathryn Haberman. He married Clara Duty on December 27, 1951, at James Connelly Air Force Base. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army after four years of service and the United States Air Force after seven years of service. In 1968, he founded H&H Sign Co. and in 1982 he founded Waco Drilling Co., Inc. Earl also retired from Sante Fe Railroad. He enjoyed farming, construction, repairing cranes, trucks, bulldozers and tractors. Earl was a 32nd degree Mason and Karem Shrine.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Harold Haberman and Carl Richard Haberman; three sisters, June Downs, Jerry Holland, and Delores Barnett; granddaughter, Tanya Haberman; son-in-law, Eddie Murphy; son-in-law, Michael Coffer; and daughters-in-law, Cathy Haberman and Pam Haberman.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Clara Haberman; sons, Earl Haberman, Jr. and Kathy, James Richard Haberman, Terry Haberman and Jeanine, daughters, Kathy Coffer and Dianna Murphy; grandchildren, Kevin Earl, Kristine, Melissa, Starla, Stacey, Zachary, Corky, Steven, Eddie, and Kellen; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Sara, Kayla, Brooke, Allison, Cate, Cara, Cami, Deacon, Kellan, Desiree, Haylee, Alexis, Alison, Kinsley, Cooper, Brittney, Rachel, Courtney, Kendall, Katerina, Mercedes, Michael, Hope, and Lily.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Klinegardener, Russell Klinegardener, Kevin Earl Haberman, Beau Bridges, Keith Guest, Chris Johnson, Nathan Talley, Corky Coffer, and Steven Coffer.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.