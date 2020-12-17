Earl "Ray" Taylor
Nov. 19, 1924 - Dec. 15, 2020
Earl Raymond Taylor was born on November 19, 1924, in Wilmar, Arkansas. He was the younger son of Lloyd Hughes Taylor, Sr. and Myrtie Ruth Wooldridge Taylor. His early years were spent in Arkansas and East Texas. With the outbreak of WWII he joined the Army as a technician fourth headquarters battery 628th Field Artillery and was honorably discharged on March 27, 1946, in Fort Sill, OK. He received the American Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and the Victory Medal WWII for his services. Ray came to Waco in 1946 after WWII, and graduated from Baylor University with his BBA degree in 1950. The same year, he also began teaching and coaching in the Lorena High School where his father was Superintendent of Schools. Ray received his MBA from Baylor University in 1952 and felt called to teaching mostly HS Math classes, but also typing and coaching. His teaching career spanned four decades where he taught at Lorena, Troy, Hico, Pine Tree, Lake Worth, and Fort Worth. Students voted him their Teacher of the Year a few different times and dedicated two yearbooks to him.
Ray loved being involved in his childrens' sporting activities ranging from Ross' swim team years, to taking Ruth and Beth out to feed/ride their horses and helping coach them in fast-pitch softball. When Beth was Captain of the Dixie Belles her senior year at Richland High School, the dance team voted him their Dixie Belle Beau as he had helped make some of their props and was so supportive. Though he was an avid family man, Ray had other interests such as fishing, working on cars, WWII, helping others, the Lady Bears, and all Baylor sports. As he began his grandparenting years, he always enjoyed a road trip to visit the grandchildren and was often there to support them in any way he could. Friends and family alike often said he was the kindest man they had ever met. He was always there to help, to comfort, and to do whatever needed to be done. Ultimately, anyone that spent much time at all with Ray grew to love him and admire him. Surviving three completely different cancers, Ray proved to be resilient and steady.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Hughes Taylor, Sr. and Myrtie Ruth Wooldridge Taylor; brother, Lloyd H. Taylor, Jr., sister-in-law, Mildred Taylor, and Bob Baldridge, husband of Cris Baldridge.
He is survived by his former spouse, Elizabeth Taylor; children, Ross Taylor, Ruth Taylor Tilghman, Beth Musgrave and her husband, Pat; grandchildren, Halley Rae Taylor Kirkland, Jordan Musgrave and his wife, Priscilla Tsai, Taylor Musgrave and Travis Musgrave; great-grandchildren Loryn Ashley Kellum, Anthony Raymond Kellum and Cash Rooster Kirkland; niece, Cris Baldridge, Robyn and Malcolm Foster, Ryan Baldridge, and many dear cousins. Honorary pallbearers are Jordan Musgrave, Taylor Musgrave, Travis Musgrave, Pat Musgrave, Anthony Kellum, Ryan Baldridge, Brooks Williams, Shap Williams, Dave Turner, and in Memoriam Lloyd Taylor, Jr.
Ray's family is very thankful for the kind, gentle assistance provided by Right At Home Caregivers for about a year at home, the wonderful staff and directors of the Memory Care Unit at The Delaney, Dr. Edward Cooney, and finally Dr. Elieson, Dr. Dursteler, and Nurse Brianna at Hillcrest Scott & White Hospital. The family requests any memorials be sent to the Lorena Cemetery Association (PO Box 51, Lorena, TX 76655), the Lady Bears Tip-Off Club, or a charity of your choice
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.