Easton Cody King
2021 - 2021
BORN
2021
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Easton Cody King

February 25, 2021 - February 25, 2021

Easton Cody King passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was born at 6:55 a.m. and met Jesus at 8:10 a.m.

Easton King is survived by his parents, Cody and Joy King; two brothers, Aiden and Brooks King; paternal grandparents, Mark King and wife, Tina, Debbie Eskew and husband, Donnie; maternal grandparents, Randy Cole and wife, Kathleen; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
My heart is broken for you Cody. I just cannot imagine how you must be feeling. Please know that I´ll be thinking of you during this time and sending you big hugs from Rick, Zach and myself
Cathy Vrba
February 28, 2021
