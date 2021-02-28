Easton Cody King
February 25, 2021 - February 25, 2021
Easton Cody King passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was born at 6:55 a.m. and met Jesus at 8:10 a.m.
Easton King is survived by his parents, Cody and Joy King; two brothers, Aiden and Brooks King; paternal grandparents, Mark King and wife, Tina, Debbie Eskew and husband, Donnie; maternal grandparents, Randy Cole and wife, Kathleen; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.