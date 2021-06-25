Ed Brem
Aug. 31, 1935 - Jun. 24, 2021
Edward (Ed) H. Brem passed away June 24, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Monday, June 28, at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church in Waco with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will start at 6 p.m., Sunday, June 27, at OakCrest Funeral Home with the rosary at 7 p.m. Please sign the family guestbook and see the Memorial Video honoring his life at www.oakcrestwaco.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2021.