Ed Brem
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Ed Brem

Aug. 31, 1935 - Jun. 24, 2021

Edward (Ed) H. Brem passed away June 24, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Monday, June 28, at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church in Waco with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will start at 6 p.m., Sunday, June 27, at OakCrest Funeral Home with the rosary at 7 p.m. Please sign the family guestbook and see the Memorial Video honoring his life at www.oakcrestwaco.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers with each of you. Cherish the memories.
Beatrice Pedrick
Friend
June 29, 2021
Sending thoughts and prayers to all of the Brem family. May you all find some peace during this most difficult time.
Mary Skidmore
Friend
June 26, 2021
