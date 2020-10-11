Edna Yowell
March 5, 1925 - Sept. 22, 2020
Edna Lewis Yowell passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020, in Waco, Texas, at the beautifully wise and seasoned age of 95. Edna was born in Waco, Texas, where she resided most of her adult life. She was loved dearly and will be remembered for the joy and happiness she brought to all of our lives. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and successful business woman. Edna is survived by her husband of 29 years, Frank Yowell; her daughter, Janet Burrage Grigsby and grandson, Brett Grigsby; daughter-in-law, Beverly Burrage and grandsons, Bradley and Ryan Burrage; many nieces and nephews, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren by marriage. Edna will be deeply missed but we are grateful she will be reunited with those who went before her (parents, sisters, and her son, John Burrage). She would encourage all of us to joyously embrace every minute of this glorious imperfect journey called life.
There will not be any services at this time in respect for and to maintain the health and sefety of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Heart Association
in Edna Yowell's memory.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.