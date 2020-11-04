Eduardo ContrerasAug. 14, 1929 - Nov. 1, 2020Eduardo Lucio Contreras, of Waco, Texas, passed away peacefully at the age of 91, on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation 6 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 6, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive, with a Rosary at 7 p.m.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 7, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Waco with the Father James Ekeocha as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Cemetery.Eduardo was born August 14, 1929, in San Marcos, Texas to Mauricio Jr. and Petra Contreras. He grew up in San Marcos. He married Elena Cruz Contreras on her birthday, July 14, 1957, and they celebrated 56 years of marriage.Eduardo was a faithful and devoted Catholic. He and Elena were members of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Waco, Texas. He was involved with New Horizons and Surviving Loss at St. Jerome's and enjoyed volunteering with Caritas for over 10 years.Eduardo graduated from San Marcos High School, Durham's Business College, and Southwest Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science and Masters Degree in Education. He also attended Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio studying management.Eduardo's 32-year career in education included 14 years of service with Edgewood ISD and 18 years with Taylor ISD. He retired from Taylor ISD serving as the district's Special Services/Curriculum director.Eduardo is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Delia Contreras; his brothers, Manuel, Paul, Ruben "Rocky," Arthur, and Rogelio Contreras.Eduardo is survived by his sisters, Mary Helen Rasch of Seguin, and Alicia Peirce of San Marcos; his brother, Richard Contreras of Austin; his sons, Edward Contreras and wife, Teresa, of Waco, and John Contreras and wife, Sherri, of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Lisa Clarke and husband, Sean, of Houston, Laura Contreras of Galveston, Cade Contreras, Conner Contreras and Carson Contreras all of Fort Worth.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jerome Catholic Church or Caritas.