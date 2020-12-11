Edward Murff, Sr.
Dec. 11, 1929 - Dec. 7, 2020
Edward C. Murff passed away December 7, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Ed was born December 11, 1929, in Burlington, TX. He was the son of Louis and Ollie Murff. He graduated from Rosebud High School. Upon graduation, Ed joined the Army during the latter part of World War II. After his regular Army discharge he joined the Active Army Reserve serving during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. He retired active duty at age 60 with the rank of Major. He worked for the Veterans Administration Regional Office in San Antonio and was later transferred to Waco in 1963. In 1985, he retired from the VA.
Ed married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Hazel Davenport, on October 15, 1949, in Burlington, TX. They recently celebrated their 71st anniversary.
He was a deacon at First Baptist Church in both San Antonio and Waco. He was very involved with the Single Adults and the Youth Departments. When younger, he participated in many church sports as either a coach or a team member.
He was a very "Family" oriented man! He loved his wife, children and grandchildren. He was an avid 84 domino player. He loved to go deer hunting with his son, son-in-law and grandsons on a lease he had for 48 years. After retiring from the VA, he and Ruth, started traveling with friends and family, seeing most of the US and even a part of Europe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ollie Murff; three brothers, Bill, Louis and Robert; five sisters, Salome Vickers, Lee Johnson, Ida Bell Hendricks, Lula Mae Bilbrey and Catherine Davis.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; children, Sharon and Gary Lyon, Janet Ming, Debra Toliver and Charles and Jane Murff; seven grandchildren, Keith and Alexis Lyon, Kelli and Ryan Halsted, Robert and Becky Ming, Chris Ming, Scott and Heather Toliver, Chad and Jennifer Murff and Staci and James Landry; and 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ann and Monroe Lange; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, should you wish to make a donation, please choose from one of the following: Wounded Warrior
(woundedwarriorproject.org
) or Meals on Wheels (mowwaco.org
).
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 11, 2020.