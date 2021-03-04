Edward Vorderkunz



April 25, 1921 - March 1, 2021



Edward Robert Vorderkunz was born to George and Hulda Will Vorderkunz in southern McLennan County on the Gus Will farm. He graduated from Lorena High School then worked on the George Linville farm until drafted to the Army where he served from 1942 to 1945 in the 906th Signal Corps. He is a World War ll Veteran. After discharge from Army he worked for the Waco Water Dept until he was hired at General Tire, he retired after 28 years.



He married Ruby Bodiford Aug. 1, 1946, and they were married for 58 years until Ruby passed in 2004. He then married Bernice Pankonien and was married for 11 years until she passed in 2016.



Edward was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, George Vorderkunz, Jr.; two sisters, Ruth Holmes, Margaret Linville. His wife, Ruby Vorderkunz, and second wife, Bernice Pankonien; two stepsons that he raised as his own, Grady Johnson and Wayne Johnson.



He is survived by his grandchildren, Dennis Johnson, Vanessa Johnson, Dianna (DeeDee) Goade, Meri Ann Placker, Patty Sue Laviolette, Jimmy Johnson, Waynea Sheffield, Bruce Wayne Johnson, Jr.; and many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.



Pall Bearers are Franz Hyland, Roman Chamblee, Billy Burnett, Frankie Fillip, and Daniel Pillip.



Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m., Sat., March 6, in Waco Memorial Mausoleum Chapel. Service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial to follow service.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 4, 2021.