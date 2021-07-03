Edward P. Woolley Jr.



Jan. 24, 1928 - July 1, 2021



Service for Edward P. Woolley, Jr., 93, of Cleburne, will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, July 5, 2021, in the Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Chapel. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery in Cleburne. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 4, at the funeral home.



Edward P. Woolley, Jr. passed away July 1, 2021, in Cleburne. He was born January 24, 1928, in Silsbee, Texas, to Edward Paul Sr. and Ruth Mary See Woolley. Edward married the love of his life Jewell Evelyn Pritchard on July 9, 1955, in Cleburne. He retired in 1987 from Santa Fe Railroad.



Mr. Woolley was past master of Cleburne Masonic Lodge No 315. He was District Deputy Grand Master of Grand Lodge of Texas. Mr. Woolley was also a member of the Dallas Scottish Rite and the Shrine Temple in Fort Worth.



Edward led his family with great strength and an abundance of love. He had a strong will and independent strength believing in living life to the fullest. He loved to travel and did so all over the world having many adventures along the way. He was the ultimate storyteller, builder, woodworker, and historian. He left his mark on all who knew him, especially with his quotes for all occasions. "Make your choices- make them your own…" He was a lifelong learner and advocated the importance of education. You never wonder where he stood on issues or what his opinion might be. His indomitable nature and love of family will be missed greatly.



Edward is survived by his wife, Jewell Woolley; children, Karen Hassell and Dana, Michael Woolley and fiancée, Suzan Smith, Janice Adams; grandchildren, Michelle Fenske and John, Rachel Adams, Claire Adams, Melissa Celeste and Gabriel, Bethany Hassell; great-grandchildren, Hailey Hassell, Laura Celeste, Kathryn Hassell, Robert Hassell, Charlotte Celeste, Anna Celeste; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Edward was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Paula Woolley; sisters, Ruth Allison, Margaret Campbell, Doris Woolley; and brother, Richard Woolley.



"HEADACHE AND HEARTACHES AND ALL



SORTS OF PAIN



ARE NOT APART FROM RAILROAD TRAIN



TALES THAT ARE NOBLE, HONEST AND



GRAND



BELONG TO THE LIFE OF A RAILROAD



MAN"



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jul. 3, 2021.