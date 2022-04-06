Edwin ErmisSept. 24, 1951 - March 24, 2022Mr. Edwin Ray Ermis, 70, of Lorena, Texas, passed away at a local hospital Thursday, March 24, 2022. The visitation for friends and family will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 7, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr., Waco. The funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday, April 8, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Rosemound Cemetery. The family has requested for all floral contributions be sent to Grace Gardens Funeral Home.He was preceded in death by his mother, Margie Graves and his father, Frank Ermis. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ermis; and his children, Donna Faye Ermis, Josh Ermis, Jason Ermis, and Michelle Ermis; his brothers, Frank Ermis, DeJhon Ermis; and sister, Donna Mae Simmons; numerous stepkids; many grandchildren, great-grankids, nieces, nephews, and in-laws whom he loved very much. Mr. Ermis graduated University High School. He is a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a devoted husband, loving father, fun-loving granddad and a friend to everyone he came across. He knew no strangers. Ed loved to help people, go camping and fishing with his family, and he loved his cats with all his heart. Mr. Ermis, "Pops", will be missed by all who knew him and we will cherish all the memories we have of him. We love you Pops-RIP! The visitation for friends and family will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 7, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr., Waco. The funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday, April 8. The graveside services will follow right after and will be located at Rosemound Cemetary. All flowers/plants can be sent to Grace Gardens Cremation and Funeral Home RE: Mr. Edwin Ray Ermis.