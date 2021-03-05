Menu
Edwina Gaga Calderon
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Edwina Calderon

July 31, 1943 - March 3, 2021

Edwina Louise "Gaga" Calderon passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 6, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with the Rev. Greg Brumit officiating.

Edwina was born July 31, 1943, in Waco, Texas, to Edward and Louise Bletsch. She attended Mart High School. On December 1, 1961, she married the love of her life, Tino Calderon, and they spent 59 amazing years loving and taking care of each other. She was employed at American Income Life Insurance Company until her retirement. She enjoyed cooking, crafting, garage sales, her children and her grandchildren, but her great-grandchildren were her world.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Tino Calderon of Mart, Texas; her daughter, Tina and husband, Gary Wetzel, of Covington, Texas; her son, Steven Calderon of Mart; her grandson, Weston Wetzel of New York; her granddaughter, Kelsi and husband, Ross Hollon, of Point, Texas; her grandson, Brandon Wetzel and wife, Chelsey, of Joshua; her great-granddaughters, Charlie Rose and Bailey Lou Hollon; her great-grandson, James Wetzel; her dear friends of many years, Martha Jones, Jewell Sanders, and Brenda Roberts; sister, Anna Jean Nobles; nieces, Lawanda Lesperance and Karen Simpson; and nephew, Jack A Nobles.

Memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends Animal Rescue of Waco, Texas, her favorite place to find her fuzzy friends, fuzzyfriendsrescue.com.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.