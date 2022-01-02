Menu
Effie Louise Parrish
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Effie Louise Parrish

May 25, 1944 - Dec. 29, 2021

Effie (Louise) Parrish was born May 25, 1944, in Stamford, Texas. She was the tenth child of Coy Cole and Effie Cole.

Louise graduated from Cooper High School in Abilene, Texas. She then took some college courses at San Jacinto Community college in Houston. She worked for several years but mostly at Reliant Energy in Houston.

She met and married Luther Parrish on June 10, 2006. He preceded in her death. She then married Paul P Davis, October 25, 2015, in Waco, Texas. She was also proceeded in death by her siblings, Otis Cole, Jerry Cole, Faye Johnson, Addie Mae McClung, Larry Cole and Anedia Ruth Perkins. Her surviving siblings are Coy Cole, Roy Cole, Sylvia Mayfield, Susi Odham and Kathy Rose. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was fortunate to have her nephews, Justin Scott Anderson and Roy Matthew Anderson, living in Waco these past few hard months. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m., January 8, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Lake Shore Funeral Home
Sponsored by Lake Shore Funeral Home.
I'm sorry to learn of Louise's passing. She was a sweet person. Condolences to her family. Prayers
Reta Parrish Stone
Family
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results