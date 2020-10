Eleanor M. Van DomelenMarch 14, 1928 - Sept. 27, 2020Eleanor M. Van Domelen, 92, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Waco, Texas after, a long illness.She was born March 14, 1928, to Dr. A.M. Ibrahim and Martha Mercer in New York.Eleanor retired as a Captain in the United States Air Force.Survived by a close friend of Waco, Texas.Eleanor inurnment will be at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas at a later date.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com