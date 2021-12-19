Oh how I miss you!! Who else am I supposed to give a hard time? A few weeks ago you actually said how you appreciated me [well everyone at St. Elizabeth's] but when you turned to me & said that included me as well & you thanked me, that was a different level of appreciation & it meant the world coming from you!! I'm glad I was blessed to have met you, I'll miss the smart remarks & laughs we shared... R.i.p sweet lady

Amanda December 20, 2021