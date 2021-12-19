Menu
Eleanor L. Smith
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
Eleanor L. Smith

March 4, 1926 - Dec. 12, 2021

Eleanor Louise (Wade) Smith was born March 4, 1926, in Memphis, TN, to William and Arline (Jewell) Wade. She died Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her parents and, in 1975, by her husband, U.S. Air Force Col. Oscar F. Smith, Jr. Also preceding her in death was her granddaughter, Amy Lynn McIntosh.

She will be interrred with her husband at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX, at a later date.

Eleanor had a blessed life, which included tours in England, France, Germany and Italy, along with a number of states in the U.S. Widowed at the age of 49, she never remarried, but made a life for herself as an independent woman. She made the best of life and lived it to the fullest, whether cruising oceans with friends, playing bridge, ballroom dancing, or spending time with family. Eleanor was a devoted caretaker to many family and friends over the years...

Eleanor is survived by her son, Robert Wade Smith and wife, Flo of Spring Branch, TX; and daughter, Carol McIntosh and husband, Carl of Waco; her granddaughters, Brittany Doty and husband, Justin, Shelby Smith, Dee Ann Baggett and husband, Carl, Melissa Ellis and husband, Jason. Her great-grandchildren are Jocelyn and Charlotte Doty; Blake, Libby, Luke and Ben Baggett; Garrett Robken, Miles and John Riley Ellis.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Oh how I miss you!! Who else am I supposed to give a hard time? A few weeks ago you actually said how you appreciated me [well everyone at St. Elizabeth's] but when you turned to me & said that included me as well & you thanked me, that was a different level of appreciation & it meant the world coming from you!! I'm glad I was blessed to have met you, I'll miss the smart remarks & laughs we shared... R.i.p sweet lady
Amanda
December 20, 2021
Dear Smith, I`m sorry for your loss, please take comfort in knowing that God cares personally for you and your family.
JP
December 16, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16, 17.
DT
December 16, 2021
