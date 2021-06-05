Menu
Elizabeth Pardo
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Elizabeth Pardo

Oct. 4, 1942 - May 31, 2021

Elizabeth S. Pardo, 78, of McGregor, Texas, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, from lung and heart failure. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 8, in the Parlor of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr., Waco. The funeral service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 9, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Tolleson officiating. Private interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Elizabeth was born October 4, 1942, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to Margaret Mae Williams and Charles Smith Straight, Jr., the youngest of three children. She was noted for her beautiful auburn hair that she wore in pigtails as a little girl. Her parents moved from the green hills of West Virginia to Phoenix, Arizona desert where she attended school and graduated from Central High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Brian Dodd Pardo, August 17, 1962, and shared a life with him in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and ultimately in Waco, Texas, where they raised their two daughters. She instilled the love of all animals (horses, dogs, cattle) in her family and she was survived by her dogs Cody Joe and Lacy.

Besides being a savvy business woman, working at General Electric in Arizona and ultimately supervising a processing team for her husband's business, Elizabeth's first love was her roles of wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She found joy in life and always talked with a smile. She was a self-taught cook, much to her families delight and surprise.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Brian; two daughters, Lisa and another daughter; three grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All live in Texas. She is also survived by her brother, Richard C. Straight and wife, Shannon, of Sandy, Utah; and sister, Kathryn Ann Stevenson and husband, Daniel, of Tucson, Arizona.

Special thank you to the Medrano family for their special care of Elizabeth over the last several years, as well as the nursing staff at Providence Hospital.

Funeral arrangements being coordinated by Grace Gardens Funeral Home, Woodway, Texas, (254) 741-0404.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Parlor
8220 Woodway Dr, Waco, TX
Jun
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Very sorry for your loss. I remember your family from when you lived on Loma Vista in Waco.
John Powers
June 7, 2021
Jennifer Stevenson Moylan
June 7, 2021
