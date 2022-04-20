Menu
Ella Neal
1936 - 2022
Ella Neal

April 22, 1936 - April 12, 2022

Ella Mae Neal, 85, passed in peace on April 12, 2022, at her home after an extended illness. Ella was born on April 22, 1936, in Bremond, Texas, to Ennis Steele and Sirloma Johnson Steele. She was lovingly referred to as "Wooty" by her sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 22, and a short viewing from 8 to 9:45 a.m., Saturday, April 23, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 23, at Oakwood Cemetery (Section P). Bro. Dannie Archie will officiate.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 20, 2022.
