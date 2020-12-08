Ellen Carver
April 1, 1929 - Nov. 27, 2020
Ellen Louise Walthall Carver, 91, passed away Friday November 27, 2020. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation (Come and Go) was from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, December 7, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Ellen Carver was born April 1, 1929, in Bellmead, Texas, to Roy Dell Walthall Jr. and Alma Louise Ashleman Walthall. Ellen grew up during the depression and attended Sparks Memorial Methodist Church, which was started by her grandparents in their home. She graduated from LaVega HS in 1947. In 1960, Ellen became a secretary at Rocketdyn in McGregor, Texas. There she met and married in June 1960, Walter Ray Carver, a mechanical engineer who worked on the Saturn V's powerful F-1 rocket engines that would power American astronauts to the moon. In 1970, he landed a job with Tracor in Austin, soon thereafter they moved to Smithville, Texas. At age 50, Ellen received a degree at Texas State University, graduating Summa Cum Laude. Upon graduation Ellen became an Elementary School Teacher working with the Smithville ISD. While teaching she received several "Outstanding Teacher of the Year Awards." Her elementary students adored her. After retiring in 1995 Ellen and Walt moved to 1930 Post Oak in Timbercrest to help assist her mother who was at the St. Catherine Nursing Home. In 2005, her beloved husband Walt passed away and in 2007, Ellen moved to Albuquerque to be near her daughter, Beverly and son-in-law, James Lammert, where she has resided for the past 13 years, until her death on November 27, 2020. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Carver; her sister, JoAnn Bowden; and her stepson, Philip Ray Carver; and one grandson, Brain Allen Carver. She is survived by her children, Beverly Ann Lammert, Walter Roy Carver, Warren Roe Carver; and a sister, Royce Adelle Christman; and a brother, Roy Dell Walthall III; and seven grandchildren, Christopher Lammert, Brook Peterson, Lauren Dillon, Lindsey Carver, Maggie Diana Carver, Jason Craver and Justin Carver; 13 great-grandchildren, Emily Carver, Jaelynn Carver, Jacob Carver, Bryson Carver, Ethan Carver, Emma Carver, Maya Lammert, Dilan Lammert, Shelby Lammert, Austin Peterson, Rowan Dillon and Ezra Williams. She also had nine nieces and nephews, and nine first cousins.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.