Ellen Finkenbinder
Jan. 14, 1939 - Dec. 14, 2020
Ellen Louise Finkenbrinder, 81, of Moody, Texas, passed away the morning of December 14, 2020, in Temple, Texas. She was known as Mawmaw by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Edward Finkenbinder.
Ellen Louise is survived by her immediate family; husband, Jerry D. Finkenbinder; and her son, Thomas J. Finkenbinder; grandsons, Chris, Adam, Jeremy and Daniel Finkenbinder; and granddaughter, Lindy Finkenbinder Rajput.
No services will be held. In memory of Ellen Louise make a donation to your favorite charity
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.