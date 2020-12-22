Menu
Ellen Finkenbinder
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Ellen Finkenbinder

Jan. 14, 1939 - Dec. 14, 2020

Ellen Louise Finkenbrinder, 81, of Moody, Texas, passed away the morning of December 14, 2020, in Temple, Texas. She was known as Mawmaw by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Edward Finkenbinder.

Ellen Louise is survived by her immediate family; husband, Jerry D. Finkenbinder; and her son, Thomas J. Finkenbinder; grandsons, Chris, Adam, Jeremy and Daniel Finkenbinder; and granddaughter, Lindy Finkenbinder Rajput.

No services will be held. In memory of Ellen Louise make a donation to your favorite charity.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
This lady was so kind hearted. She was MawMaw to a lot of people. I was so sad to hear of her passing. My sympathies to the family.
Cheryl Lafitte
Friend
December 22, 2020
Crystal Glenn
December 22, 2020
I knew mawmaw a little bit, she was always very nice and she was a great soul. I know she will be greatly missed by her family. Rest easy mawmaw
Brandon Bell
December 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Praying for all the family.
Louise Frosch
December 22, 2020
