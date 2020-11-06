Ellen Watson
April 10, 1933 - Nov. 1, 2020
Ellen Catherine Tackitt Watson joined her husband and son in their heavenly home on Sunday, November 1, at approximately 6:30 pm. She slipped peacefully from this world at Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Wortham Cemetery, Wortham, Texas, with Pastor Clint Schofield officiating under the direction of Foss Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
Ellen was born in Lometa, Texas, on April 10, 1933, to Hallie Louise Cravey Tackitt and Samuel Lancaster Tackitt. She was welcomed home by her mother, father, seven siblings and Uncle Alec. When Ellen was a small child, the family moved to Wortham, Texas. There, Ellen and her siblings attend school and church with their parents. In Wortham, she met the love of her life, Bennie Frank Watson. They married on November 18, 1950. They soon moved to Waco. They brought a son Steve into the world on April 24, 1961. Steve was the light of their lives. Ellen worked for Spenco, then Olan Mills Photography Studios for many years. She retired from Olan Mills shortly before they closed. She attended church at Smith Bend Baptist Church at Smith Bend, Clifton Texas. She enjoyed sewing, especially delicate doll clothes, and quilting. She also enjoyed spending time at their home away from home on the Brazos River.
Aunt Ellen was spunky, witty and loved a good clean joke. She was a prayer warrior. Her faith in the Lord was absolute. She loved her family, all of them. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie; and her son, Steve. She is survived by one sister, Anna Jo Murray of Clifton, Texas. She also has a host of nieces and nephews that are oh so blessed to have experienced such a tremendously gracious and precious lady to love and to love us. We will miss you terribly, but we know you will be watching out for us all. Much love Aunt Ellen…until we are all together again. Please sign our online register at www.fossfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.