It is said that our children are the most precious achievements in our life as well as our legacy. They make our life meaningful and happy. Looking in the direction of Mrs. Saucedo, one can see a legacy that speaks volumes of this child of God who gave so much to each of her children and all those she always allowed in her home or came within her influence. I know because I was always treated as one of her own. My family and I were most grateful to be invited to many family outings or celebrating her birthday's whether at her home or Golden Corral. The greatest compliment we can give in tribute to her are these few words. "There are people who come into your life sometimes but for a moment. In that moment God provides them with the ability to shine a light and make an impact which influences all who come to truly know them. The impact and influence are for a lifetime..." Paula and I submit our most heartfelt prayers and love to the family during this most difficult of times and I know the LORD our God is with each of you Siempre'!

Bobby & Paula Strickland Other April 8, 2022