Elsie Ellis Pietzsch (Peach)



June 20, 1921 - June 8, 2020



Our sweet and loving mom had a long and interesting life. She passed a year ago and would be 100 today. Mom was bigger than life. She was born June 20, 1921, at the Old Providence Hospital and weighed 14 pounds which was a Waco record for many years. She told us stories of how hard it was during the Great Depression. She said when her mom, Ruth Holt Ellis, was about eight in St. Joseph Missouri, she would see Jesse James wife shelling peas in a rocking chair on the front porch, circa 1899. Elsie told all the family about when she was a kid and had an encounter with gangster Pretty Boy Floyd in Fort Worth and the excitement when Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and the Yankees played at Waco's Katy Park in 1929. Besides the Cowboys and Rangers, she was a big Baylor Bears fan too! Elsie Ellis came from royalty. She has ancestors Lady Anne Stanhope Seymore 1510-1587, Dutchess of Somerset England and General Coffyn victorious for William The Conqueror at the Battle of Hastings in 1066 AD. Her grandfather was a doctor graduating from Louisville Medical School in 1859. Her father, Jake Ellis is depicted in a Gildersleeve photo as Waco's Santa Claus landing at Rich Field circa 1932. Elsie met her future husband, Robert (Sonny), at the Cotton Palace. They danced to the song Stardust and married in 1938. She told stories of how Robert and her sister-in-law, Aggie Graham, survived the 1953 tornado downtown. She had interesting siblings too. Her brother, Cecil Ellis, was a great softball pitcher who won a national championship with Calvert Texas and defeated Eddie Feiner and the King and his Court at Katy Park in 1951. She followed and was also proud of her great-niece, Taylor Ellis, who is a star softball player at Baylor. Her brother, Cotton (Billy) Ellis, also a star athlete elected to become buddies with Jack Ruby in Dallas and run bars here in Waco. Brother J.P. Ellis won a Silver Star and other medals in the Army in WWII and Korea and fought on D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge. Sister Betty Ellis Polansky attained the highest rank in the Salvation Army as Brigadier General. Her brother Charles died young and is buried near gangster Clyde Barrow's gravesite in Dallas. The Covid-19 pandemic didn't allow our Mom to have a church funeral at St. Matthew Lutheran Church as she wished. Her honorary pall bearers were Daylon and Daron Crye, Rudy and Braxton Garcia, Bill, Chad, Jay and Jace Jones, Greg and Blake Ustanik, Bobby Chapman, Brad, Austin and Tyler Crye, Curt Ellis, Lyndol Rabbe and Steve Hunt. We thank all who came to her visitation and graveside service at Waco Memorial Park. A special thanks to my wife, Colette Pietzsch, daughter, Kristen Garcia and twin granddaughters, Fallon and Presley Garcia and niece, Kari Jones Ustanik for their support during this difficult time. With much peace and love from son, Robert Pietzsch, daughter, Diane Jones, and daughter-in-spirit, Brenda Crye.



Robert Pietzsch



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 20, 2021.