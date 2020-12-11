Elva Amunson
Nov. 20, 1931 - Dec. 8, 2020
Elva "Louise" Amunson of Lorena, passed away on December 8, 2020, at Westview Manor Nursing Home surrounded by her loved ones. A visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, December 13, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Dr. with Rev. Roy Marshall officiating. Wearing a mask and social distancing will be required at the funeral home. Graveside services and interment will be 11 a.m., Monday, December 14, 2020, at Waco Memorial Park with Rev. Roy Marshall officiating.
Louise was born November 20, 1931, in the South Bosque Community of McLennan County, Texas, to the late Guy Weldon McIlhaney and Vela Jewell Odell McIlhaney. Growing up in Central Texas, she enjoyed her family life, outdoor activities, antiques, gardening, and had a great love of animals. She participated in sports and graduated Lorena High School in 1949.
Upon graduation, she was employed by American Amicable Life Insurance until she and her husband started their own family business of approximately 20 years, Midway Garden Center where she enjoyed working with plants and helping people. After her husband's passing, she was employed by M&M Mars and then Empire Seed in Waco. She was a devout member of the First Baptist Church in Hewitt, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton "Burl" Amunson; brother, "GW" McIlhaney Jr.; father, Guy Weldon McIlhaney Sr.; mother, Vela Jewell Odell McIlhaney; brother-in-law, Howard "Cy" Downey.
Survivors include daughters, Priscilla Amunson Dowell and husband, Shaynl, Lena King and husband, Travis; son, John Amunson; grandsons, Tyler and Sean Dowell; sister, Betty Maley and husband, Bill; sister, Norma Downey; sister-in-law, Joyce McIlhaney; nieces and nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Tyler and Sean Dowell.
For those desiring, the family has suggested the American Cancer Society
for memorial contributions.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 11, 2020.