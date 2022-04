Elvira Rivas EsquivelAug. 19, 1939 - March 14, 2021Elvira Rivas Esquivel, 81, passed away Sunday morning March 14, 2021.Rosary will be recited at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 20, at Bellmead Funeral Home with announcement for visitation and memorial to follow.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com