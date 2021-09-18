Elvira Marie Robinson
March 15, 1950 - Sept. 5, 2021
Ms. Elvira Marie Robinson, 71, was called home on September 5, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., in Hillcrest Hospital. Her homegoing service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 18, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Rev. Cedric Showells, Sr. officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., September 18.
Elvira was born on March 15, 1950, in Spring Valley, Texas, but later moved to Waco, where she would graduate high school at G.W. Carver. She then married Lurn Nettles and birthed four children (Precious, Micheal, Cynthia and Maurice). She was a fully devoted mother, all while working fulltime until she wasn't able to work anymore. She enjoyed singing, dancing, worshiping the Lord and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would make sure to be at church, where she was a member of St. John Baptist Church for several years.
Ms. Elvira Robinson is preceded in death by her mother, Lillian Standifer; father Clint Robinson; brothers, Luther and Robert; and sisters, Patricia and Catherine.
She is survived by her four children, Precious, Micheal, Cynthia, and Maurice; seven grandchildren, Phillip, McKayla, David, Benjamin, Jaylon, Caleb, and Shekinah; and two great-grandchildren, Phillip, Jr., and Milana Marie.
She will be truly missed and loved by all her family and friends.
The family invites you to share a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 18, 2021.