Emily Lee Hammond
Dec. 7, 1933 - May 18, 2021
Emily Lee Hammond passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the age of 87. She will live on in our memories as a devoted mother and grandmother, loyal friend and faithful servant who loved spending time with her family, traveling the world, cheering on the Lady Bears basketball team, and singing along to her favorite Elvis songs. Emily was born on December 7, 1933, to Peter Urban and Alma (Sommerfeld) Urban on their family farm near Clifton, Texas. As a young girl, Emily, her sister, Mary, and her mother moved to Waco after her father's death in 1939. She attended Waco schools and graduated from Waco High School in 1951. Emily worked as a bank teller and retired after 20 years of service from the United States Census Bureau. She was a longtime active member of Holy Spirit Episcopal Church.
Her true life's passion and joy was her family. Emily dedicated her life to raising her children and worked tirelessly to provide them the best opportunities. When Emily was blessed with grandchildren and later a great-granddaughter, she treasured every moment with them. Mom's favorite way to share her love was through her cooking. Whether it was gathering for fabulous home-cooked meals or weekends aboard the barge on Lake Waco, Emily made sure no one left hungry. She loved gardening and was especially fond of tropical plants with their bright blooms, roses, and her beloved peonies that she transplanted from house to house as she moved. Emily spent much of her retirement traveling to Hawaii, Canada and across Europe. She and her Aunt Jean enjoyed many cross-country train trips. Later in life, Emily was fortunate enough to find love again and she and her husband Eldon continued their travel adventures with close friends and family.
Emily was preceded by her daughter, Dana Lynn Lee; and her husband, Eldon Hammond. Left to honor and remember her in love are her children and their families; Michael and Diane Lee, granddaughters, Megan, Caiti and Chelsea Lee; Luanne and Rick Mitchell, grandsons, Avery and Bennett Mitchell; Craig and Christine Lee, grandchildren, Allison and Cameron Lee; granddaughter, and her family, Ashley and Christopher McKeown, great-granddaughter, Corinne. Emily's family would like to extend our gratitude to the entire staff at Sodalis Memory Care for their loving care over the last six years. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice staff Genie, Rick and Andrew for their support. The family will hold a graveside memorial at 1 p.m., June 10, at Clifton Cemetery. Those who so desire may make donations in the memory of Emily to the Alzheimer's Association act.alz.org
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 7, 2021.