Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Emily Lee Hammond
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Emily Lee Hammond

Dec. 7, 1933 - May 18, 2021

Emily Lee Hammond passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the age of 87. She will live on in our memories as a devoted mother and grandmother, loyal friend and faithful servant who loved spending time with her family, traveling the world, cheering on the Lady Bears basketball team, and singing along to her favorite Elvis songs. Emily was born on December 7, 1933, to Peter Urban and Alma (Sommerfeld) Urban on their family farm near Clifton, Texas. As a young girl, Emily, her sister, Mary, and her mother moved to Waco after her father's death in 1939. She attended Waco schools and graduated from Waco High School in 1951. Emily worked as a bank teller and retired after 20 years of service from the United States Census Bureau. She was a longtime active member of Holy Spirit Episcopal Church.

Her true life's passion and joy was her family. Emily dedicated her life to raising her children and worked tirelessly to provide them the best opportunities. When Emily was blessed with grandchildren and later a great-granddaughter, she treasured every moment with them. Mom's favorite way to share her love was through her cooking. Whether it was gathering for fabulous home-cooked meals or weekends aboard the barge on Lake Waco, Emily made sure no one left hungry. She loved gardening and was especially fond of tropical plants with their bright blooms, roses, and her beloved peonies that she transplanted from house to house as she moved. Emily spent much of her retirement traveling to Hawaii, Canada and across Europe. She and her Aunt Jean enjoyed many cross-country train trips. Later in life, Emily was fortunate enough to find love again and she and her husband Eldon continued their travel adventures with close friends and family.

Emily was preceded by her daughter, Dana Lynn Lee; and her husband, Eldon Hammond. Left to honor and remember her in love are her children and their families; Michael and Diane Lee, granddaughters, Megan, Caiti and Chelsea Lee; Luanne and Rick Mitchell, grandsons, Avery and Bennett Mitchell; Craig and Christine Lee, grandchildren, Allison and Cameron Lee; granddaughter, and her family, Ashley and Christopher McKeown, great-granddaughter, Corinne. Emily's family would like to extend our gratitude to the entire staff at Sodalis Memory Care for their loving care over the last six years. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice staff Genie, Rick and Andrew for their support. The family will hold a graveside memorial at 1 p.m., June 10, at Clifton Cemetery. Those who so desire may make donations in the memory of Emily to the Alzheimer's Association act.alz.org
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Clifton Cemetery.
TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My husband, Gary and I enjoyed a visit with Aunt Emily at Sodalis about three years ago. She was always kind and caring and a beautiful soul. We express our condolences to her loving family and know she is happily reunited with her loved ones in heaven.
Patricia Busker Fridye (5th child of Mary Urban Busker)
Family
November 3, 2021
While we were distantly related, Emily loved to shout out "Hi Cousin!" at church. She was a very sweet lady.
Robbie Urban Moore
Family
June 9, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results