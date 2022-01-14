Emma Louise Conrad



March 27, 1932 - Jan. 8, 2022



Emma Louise Conrad, 89, of Clifton received her angel wings on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 16, at Zion United Church, Womack. A private burial will be held at Clifton Memorial Park at a later date. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, January 16, at Zion United Church, Womack. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion United Church at Womack, 1411 FM 219, Clifton, TX 76634, or Lutheran Sunset Ministries, PO Box 71, Clifton, TX 76634.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 14, 2022.