Emma Louise Conrad
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
CLIFTON FUNERAL HOME - CLIFTON
303 SOUTH AVE F
Clifton, TX
Emma Louise Conrad

March 27, 1932 - Jan. 8, 2022

Emma Louise Conrad, 89, of Clifton received her angel wings on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 16, at Zion United Church, Womack. A private burial will be held at Clifton Memorial Park at a later date. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, January 16, at Zion United Church, Womack. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion United Church at Womack, 1411 FM 219, Clifton, TX 76634, or Lutheran Sunset Ministries, PO Box 71, Clifton, TX 76634.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Zion United Church
1411 FM 219, Clifton, TX
Jan
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Zion United Church
1411 FM 219, Clifton, TX
CLIFTON FUNERAL HOME - CLIFTON
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
