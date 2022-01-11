Menu
Emmylou Montgomery
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive
Waco, TX
Emmylou Montgomery

1935 - 2022

Emmylou Montgomery, 86, of Woodway, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 9, 2022, with her husband of 66 years by her side.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, January 13, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors with the Reverend Roy Marshall officiating. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, at the funeral home.

Please visit Connally-ComptonFuneralDirectors.com to offer condolences.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
Jan
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to learn of Emmy Lou's passing. Have not seen you in over a year and did not know about her health. So sad to loose another classmate
Leonard Englander
January 13, 2022
So sorry to hear this! Prayers
Dianne Moore
Friend
January 12, 2022
