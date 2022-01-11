Emmylou Montgomery
1935 - 2022
Emmylou Montgomery, 86, of Woodway, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 9, 2022, with her husband of 66 years by her side.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, January 13, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors with the Reverend Roy Marshall officiating. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, at the funeral home.
Please visit Connally-ComptonFuneralDirectors.com
to offer condolences.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.