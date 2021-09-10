Eric A. Kinsey
May 30, 1983 - Sept. 8, 2021
Eric Anthony Kinsey, 38, of Waco, TX, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, September 16, at Bible Way Church, 2800 Gurley Ave., Waco, TX, with Pastor David Arnett and Danny Leger officiating. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX.
Eric was raised in Hallsburg, TX, where he attended Hallsburg elementary and graduated from Riesel High School in 2002. He married Sarah in 2011 and together raised five children. He was so happy to purchase land next door to his parents in 2012 and be back in Hallsburg in the community he loved. His family was everything to him and he shared so many of his passions with them. His ability to make friend into family was due to his love of simply helping others. His work ethic was second to none and he was never one to pass up a new project. His love for carpentry became his profession when he started his custom cabinet business along with his father in law Curtis Carter in 2016. Although he was a busy man he would always make time to help a friend in need of anything. He enjoyed dove hunting with his sons and friends and just about anything with his daughter Bailey. His granddaughter Ariya who lovingly referred to him as babe brought so much joy to his life. It would be impossible to put into words enough attributes to describe Eric and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Eric was preceded in death by his parents, William and Kathleen Adams; and his nephew, D.J. Kinsey.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Kinsey; children, Ciara, Robert, Riley, Braydin, and Bailey; brothers, Clint Kinsey and wife, Christina, Dustin Kinsey, and Chad Austin and wife, Elizabeth; sister, Brandi Dobbs; granddaughter, Ariya; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 14, 2021.