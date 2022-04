Erica McCrary, Lanier



Dec. 19, 1990 - Dec. 10, 2019



In Loving Memory Of My Daughter







If roses grow in Heaven, Lord,



Please pick a bunch for me.



Place them in my Daughter's arms



and tell her they're from me.



Tell her that I miss her



and when she turns to smile,



Place a kiss upon her cheek,



and hold her for a while.



Because remembering her is easy.



I do it every day.



But there is an ache within my heart



that will never go away.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 10, 2020.