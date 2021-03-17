Ernest Pickens, Jr.
July 19, 1935 - March 14, 2021
Ernest Ray Pickens, Jr., passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, March 19, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 18, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.
Ernest was born July 19, 1935, in Waco, Texas, to Ernest and Rachel Pickens. Ernest attended school at La Vega ISD. In February of 1952, he married the love of his life, Wanda Sue Mayo. He owned and operated Pickens Auto Parts for over 60 years. Spending time with family was most important to him, always putting their needs before his own. He enjoyed deer hunting, spending time at the family ranch in Oglesby, and attending antique car events.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Charles Pickens, Sr.; and grandson, Kholton Pickens.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda; sisters, Mary Hollingsworth and Patti Neckar; three sons, Ernest Pickens III, Danny Pickens and wife, LuAnn, and Lee Pickens; daughters, Debbie Sherrard and husband, George, and Amy Jordan and husband, Ed; 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www. WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2021.