Ernest Pickens Jr.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Ernest Pickens, Jr.

July 19, 1935 - March 14, 2021

Ernest Ray Pickens, Jr., passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, March 19, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 18, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.

Ernest was born July 19, 1935, in Waco, Texas, to Ernest and Rachel Pickens. Ernest attended school at La Vega ISD. In February of 1952, he married the love of his life, Wanda Sue Mayo. He owned and operated Pickens Auto Parts for over 60 years. Spending time with family was most important to him, always putting their needs before his own. He enjoyed deer hunting, spending time at the family ranch in Oglesby, and attending antique car events.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Charles Pickens, Sr.; and grandson, Kholton Pickens.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda; sisters, Mary Hollingsworth and Patti Neckar; three sons, Ernest Pickens III, Danny Pickens and wife, LuAnn, and Lee Pickens; daughters, Debbie Sherrard and husband, George, and Amy Jordan and husband, Ed; 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www. WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Mar
19
Service
10:00a.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Debbie, I am so sorry to hear about your Dad. I don't have the right words to say that will comfort you - but I wanted you to know that I am so sorry!
Pam (Anderson) Wilson
March 18, 2021
Ernest, and Danny, I am so sorry for the loss of your Dad . I know heaven is happy to gain another angel. He and your mother were always so sweet to me, I just loved them both. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Theresa Avants
March 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss . Ernest was a kind and gentle man I will miss him.
Brenda Berger
March 17, 2021
R IP A Life Well lived
Larrye Eeaver
March 17, 2021
Thinking of the family, we are so sorry for your loss. Bobby & Charlene Stafford
Bobby Stafford
March 17, 2021
