Ernesto Galindo
Feb. 27, 1946 - Dec. 30, 2021
Ernesto (Ernest) Galindo, 75, of Waco, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 30, 2021. A visitation at Oakcrest Funeral Home will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, with a rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, January 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Benjie as celebrant. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.