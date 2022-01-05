Menu
Ernesto Galindo
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Ernesto Galindo

Feb. 27, 1946 - Dec. 30, 2021

Ernesto (Ernest) Galindo, 75, of Waco, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 30, 2021. A visitation at Oakcrest Funeral Home will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, with a rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, January 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Benjie as celebrant. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.

Please sign guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Jan
16
Rosary
7:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Jan
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2621 Bagby Avenue, WACO, TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joe and Hope Young, Marion Tx
January 12, 2022
May the Lord almighty bring you all peace and comfort during your time of sorrow. Blessings to you and family.
Joe and Hope Young
Family
January 12, 2022
My heart felt condolences to the family, prayers for strength, peace and comfort.
Joann Tristan
January 8, 2022
May God wrap His loving arms around all your family and loved ones and hold you so very close at this time...In Catholic love, Veronica
Veronica J. Aguado
Other
January 8, 2022
Our condolences and prayers to the family at such a sad difficult time.
Nacho & Maria Martinez
Friend
January 7, 2022
We are so sad to learn that Ernesto has passed. He was always to kind to us and always had a smile on his face when he greeted us. We are praying for your family that God will pour out His comfort during your grief.
Kenny and Robin Lewis
Friend
January 6, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Margie Wilbanks
January 5, 2022
My condolences, Prayers for you and your family Felicia during this time.
Tina Contreras
Other
January 4, 2022
Our deepest condolences and prayers to your family R.I.P. Ernest you will be missed
Mr.Edward& Maria Sandoval-Torres
Family
January 2, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers to all the Galindo Family.
Eloisa Rangel
Friend
January 2, 2022
