Erric Lee Cook



April 12, 1956 - Dec. 22, 2017



Dear Brother, Uncle



and Grandfather,



We love you and



we miss you.



You will continuously be in our hearts



and on our minds.



Love, Deborah (Teenee), Dennis, Tasha, Alfreda, Dausjae, Kompton, Dinero, Romeo, Timera, Quay, Jay, Delbert, Lisa, Darius, Ken Jr. & family, La Toya & family and Tonya & Family.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.