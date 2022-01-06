Menu
Ervin E. Fabianke
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive
Waco, TX
Ervin E. Fabianke

Dec. 10, 1929 - Dec. 23, 2021

Ervin E. Fabianke, 92, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Ervin was born December 10, 1929, to Adolph and Evaline Fabianke in Otto, Texas. He went to school in Marlin, Texas, and joined the United States Air Force; retiring after 22 years of service. After retiring he ranched for many years near Mart, Texas.

He is survived by Esther Fabianke, the mother of his children; daughter, Jeanette Callahan; and son, David Fabianke and his wife, Denise; brother, Harding, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirlene; brothers, Clarence and Harvey; son-in-law, Bryan Lee Callahan; and grandsons, John Frederick Stellar IV and Bryan Lee Callahan II.

A memorial service for Ervin will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors in Waco, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Associaton as your choice.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Connally-Compton Funeral Directors.
2 Entries
I am praying for your family during this sad time. I am so sorry for your loss.
Carrilaine Schneckner
Other
January 10, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lesa Irwin, Apryl Irwin, Dorothy
Friend
January 8, 2022
