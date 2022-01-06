Ervin E. FabiankeDec. 10, 1929 - Dec. 23, 2021Ervin E. Fabianke, 92, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Ervin was born December 10, 1929, to Adolph and Evaline Fabianke in Otto, Texas. He went to school in Marlin, Texas, and joined the United States Air Force; retiring after 22 years of service. After retiring he ranched for many years near Mart, Texas.He is survived by Esther Fabianke, the mother of his children; daughter, Jeanette Callahan; and son, David Fabianke and his wife, Denise; brother, Harding, and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirlene; brothers, Clarence and Harvey; son-in-law, Bryan Lee Callahan; and grandsons, John Frederick Stellar IV and Bryan Lee Callahan II.A memorial service for Ervin will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors in Waco, Texas.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Associaton as your choice.