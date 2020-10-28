Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Esteban D. Diaz
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
Esteban D. Diaz

Oct. 18, 1961 - Oct. 24, 2020

Esteban "Steve" DeLeon Diaz, 59, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, October 30, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, October 29, at OakCrest Funeral Home. All restrictions regarding Covid-19 will be observed.

Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.