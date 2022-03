We had the privilege of being some of Kay's neighbors for a number of years. She loved to be outside in her yard and we'd try to visit with her when the opportunity arose--always cheerful and interested in what we were doing, even her dogs Bert and Ben would take the time for a 'thru-the-fence' visit with us and ours. She was always the kind of neighbor you wished for. And if you were lucky, got!

Michael & Theresa Hagan Friend June 7, 2021