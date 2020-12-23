To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I will remember Gene coming to eat lunch with us following our women’s golf group. Often he would be the only male presence. He was a joy to have around. I salute you my brother in arms. May you Rest In Peace.
December 24, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of G. I will always remember his quick wit and playing golf with him. He will be so missed by all. With love , Jean
Lydia, I am so sorry. Right here at Christmas. Instead of mourning his death at this time every year, we´ll instead remember him fondly. He was a really great guy, and I´ll miss seeing him. Prayers to you & your family. Love you.