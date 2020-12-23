Menu
Eugene Dashner
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Eugene Dashner

December 21, 2020

Eugene Dashner passed away Monday December 21, 2020. Services are pending.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will remember Gene coming to eat lunch with us following our women’s golf group. Often he would be the only male presence. He was a joy to have around. I salute you my brother in arms. May you Rest In Peace.
Galen Grant
Friend
December 24, 2020
Galen Grant
December 24, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of G. I will always remember his quick wit and playing golf with him. He will be so missed by all. With love , Jean
Jean patterson
December 23, 2020
Lydia, I am so sorry. Right here at Christmas. Instead of mourning his death at this time every year, we´ll instead remember him fondly. He was a really great guy, and I´ll miss seeing him. Prayers to you & your family. Love you.
Randy White
December 23, 2020
