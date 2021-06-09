Eugene Gerik
Jan. 18, 1932 - June 7, 2021
Eugene Gerik, 89, of Mart, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, in Waco. A rosary will be recited and Mass of Christian Burial celebrated 10 a.m., Friday, June 11, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk, with Rev. Walter Dhanwar as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Elk. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West.
Eugene was born January 18, 1932, in West, the son of Edmund and Tracy (Hlavaty) Gerik. He was a graduate of Ross School. On September 8, 1952, he was united in marriage to Leona Dvorak in West. Leona preceded him in death on November 1, 2020. Eugene was a farmer all of his life along with his wife and enjoyed working on the land. He was a member of St. Joseph Cemetery Association in Elk and a Board member on Tri-County Water Supply in Marlin. Eugene enjoyed hunting, drinking coffee with his farming buddies and catching up on the news in the area. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Eugene was also preceded in death by his parents; son, Eugene J. Gerik, Jr.; sister, Wilma Kizer; and brothers, Raymond Gerik and Edwin Gerik.
Survivors include his children, Patricia Reesing and husband, Robert, of Mart, Bernice Gerik of Mart, Janet Hykel and husband, Eddie, of West, and James Gerik and wife, Lanette, of Mart; a daughter-in-law, Jilji Gerik of Mart; his grandchildren, Rhonda Fitch and husband, Mike, Jennifer Reesing, Mark Gerik and wife, Brittni, Phillip Gerik and wife, Shelly, Teresa Gerik, Thomas Gerik, Vicky Gerik, Chris Hykel and wife, Sammy Jo, Ashley Mynarcik and husband, Chad, Justin Gerik and wife, Leigh Ann, Jason Gerik and wife, Liz, Bryan Gerik, and Brooke Gerik; his great-grandchildren, Kyle, Caiden, Hayleigh, Keston, Lynlee, Aaron, Wyatt, Paisley, RaeLynn, Dylan, Luke, Dannie, Trevor, Nash, Avery, Carson and Elena; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Cemetery in Elk, Community Hospice or charity of choice
. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.