Dear sweetheart, I'm missing you! Our memories together will always be cherished. I have peace in my heart knowing you're not in any pain and suffering anymore. I know you're smiling down on us, and one day we will be together again. I will always love you my sweetheart! Your Ex-wife Sue! May you sleep in sweet peace my darling until we meet again ... and in our hearts forever.

Glenda Sue Manor Family January 13, 2022