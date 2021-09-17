Served with Eugene in the Marines, We were in the same squad MCRD-68 Platoon 135. Liked him then and will forever cherish his memory.
Lonie Addis
February 6, 2022
Eugene was a friend at the USPS. I called him Genie Man. Wonderful man. I was sorry to hear of his loss. My sincere condolences to his family. May he RIP eternal. He was guided home.
Ana L Lorenzo
Work
November 16, 2021
We express our deepest sympathy in the lost of Eugene,Jr.We all remember him being a friendly outgoing person.Carver high alumnis have lost a valued person.May we all have fond memories of Eugene.
Charles brooks Kenneth brooks Felix jr
School
September 19, 2021
Family, GOD has it all in control,he will lift you up and carry you through this trying time.Eugene was a great family man and a hard worker.He always talked about his loving family.Keep those wonderful memories in your heart. We will continue to keep you in prayer.
Harvey and Doris Tucker
Work
September 18, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Clarence & Elaine Hamilton
Friend
September 18, 2021
Friend of Barney Arnett at Central Freight. So sorry for your loss
Billie Arnett
Work
September 17, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.